Covid: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar hospitalised

Web Report/Mumbai
Filed on April 5, 2021 | Last updated on April 5, 2021 at 09.18 am
Photo: PTI

The movie star had announced just a day earlier that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar revealed in a tweet on Monday that he has been hospitalised a day after testing positive for Covid.

According to NDTV, the 53-year-old actor thanked his fans and said that he had been hospitalised “as a precautionary measure.”

Kumar announced that he had tested positive for Covid on Sunday, requesting those who had come in contact with him to get tested.

Kumar had started shooting for his next titled 'Ram Setu'.

The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It is directed by Abhishek Sharma.




 
 
 
