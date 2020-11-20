>
Covid-19: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, family members test negative for coronavirus

PTI/Mumbai
Filed on November 20, 2020 | Last updated on November 21, 2020 at 10.52 am

Salman and his kin were in isolation after their driver and two household staff members were diagnosed with Covid-19.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family members have tested negative for coronavirus, after their staff members were diagnosed with the disease, a source close to the family on Thursday said.

Salman and his kin were in isolation after their driver and two household staff members were diagnosed with Covid-19 last week, the insider added.

“The family was in isolation since last week after the staff members and driver had tested positive for Covid-19. Tests were conducted on all family members, and the results have come today. They all have tested negative,” the source said.

The staff members have been admitted at a hospital here.

On the work front, Salman Khan has been shooting for reality show Bigg Boss 14 on weekends.

“He will shoot for Bigg Boss tomorrow,” the insider added.

Salman Khan completed shooting for his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai last month. The movie, directed by Prabhudheva, also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.




 
 
 
