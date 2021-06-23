>
Covid-19: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif back in action after recovery

Web Report/Mumbai
Filed on June 23, 2021

She will be next seen opposite south Indian star Vijay Sethupathi.

Katrina Kaif, who recently recovered from Covid-19, is back in action and has started reading sessions for Sriram Raghavan’s still to be titled film. She will be seen opposite south Indian star Vijay Sethupathi.

A news report, citing sources close to her, said that Katrina will be spending “a lot of time with the filmmaker to understand and get into the skin of her character.” Raghavan’s film is likely to be shot over in 30 days. Katrina will start filming after finishing the third part of the Tiger franchise opposite superstar Salman Khan.

Shooting for Tiger 3 began earlier this year but stopped following the second Covid wave. It is to resume soon. Katrina is also involved with Phone Bhoot, which also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaudhary. It will see her foray into the horror-comedy genre for the first time. Ishaan had in February shared three pictures on Instagram of Katrina, Siddhant and him posed with coffee. Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan’s brother, responded to the post with: “Looking good.”

But Katrina’s most awaited film is Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, was to be released last year, but the Covid crisis has delayed it.




 
 
 
