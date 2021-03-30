>
Covid-19: Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Chehre' to get new release date

IANS/Mumbai
Filed on March 30, 2021
Photo/Twitter

The decision was taken due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in India.

The release date for Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre has been postponed owing to rising Covid cases in India. The film was all set to release on April 9. A new date for the mystery thriller is yet to be announced.

Confirming the news, producer Anand Pandit says that they wanted to ensure that the audience is safe.

"Considering the situation and safety of our audiences and fans which is of utmost importance to us, we have decided to postpone our film Chehre. The team has taken immense efforts to make it a great cinematic experience and we are looking forward to our audiences coming to the theatres safely," said Pandit.

The film has been directed by Rumy Jafry and also features Rhea Chakraborty, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor.




 
 
 
