Bollywood's Amitabh Bachchan reveals story behind 'knotted shirt' look in Deewar

Web report/Mumbai
Filed on June 22, 2021
Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

A tailoring glitch became an unexpected source of inspiration.

It is a knotted shirt that has a fascinating ‘tale’ to wag. Indian superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal the true story behind his look in the 1975 film Deewar.

"The knotted shirt... it has a story,” said Big B in his post.

Narrating the events of the day, the star said the camera was about to roll on the first day of the shoot, when they discovered that the blue shirt he was meant to wear had been made too long.

According to Bachchan, the shirt hung "beyond the knees". Naturally, they could not go with it at that length, but the star added that the director could neither wait for another shirt or another actor. So, they decided to tie the shirt up in a knot — and the rest is history. The shirt became part of the 'angry Bachchan' folklore.

The actor’s unbuttoned shirts, his shoddy, but ‘stylish’ dressing, and the knots on his shirts were imitated by hundreds of thousands of youngsters in India in those days.

His post revealing the Deewar shirt's backstory garnered nearly 500,000 likes.

On Father’s Day, Bachchan posted a monochrome picture of him hugging his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The photograph was simply captioned ‘Father’ and received nearly 360,000 likes.




 
 
 
