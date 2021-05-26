Bollywood: Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen peeved, as their holiday photos go viral

Bollywood actors of yesteryear Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen are upset that their vacation pictures taken by other holidaymakers in the Andamans in March have gone viral on social media.

The three actors went on a private vacation to the islands. “We just wanted to get out. Relax,” Asha Parekh told Bollywood Hungama.

“We’ve no idea who took the pictures. It was probably some tourists. The place was swarming with vacationers. Nowadays, anyone can click your pictures without your consent.”

The three had gone to the Andamans in March just before the outbreak of the second Covid pandemic in India.

According to Asha, all three were shocked after returning to Mumbai to find their pictures going viral. “More than me, Waheeda Rehman and Helen were upset,” she said.

“They are far more private people than me. People were sharing the pictures and saying the three of us should star in a sequel to Dil Chahta Hai. I do not understand. It was more like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.”

Of course, some of the pictures had been shared earlier. Kashvi, Waheeda’s daughter had shared a picture of her snorkelling in the islands.

Fashion designer and BJP activist Shaina NC also shared a photograph of her along with the three actors, who she described as the “wonder women of the film industry.”

All the three actresses were recently seen in Dance Deewane season 3, a TV reality show.