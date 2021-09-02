Bollywood: Veteran actor Saira Banu has a heart condition, needs angiography

It’s been a couple of months since she lost her husband, the legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar, who passed away on July 7, 2021. Now veteran actor Saira Banu is faced with health issues.

The 77-year-old star was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital a few days back with breathing and blood pressure-related problems.

Though doctors attending to her say she’s out of danger and will be moved out of the ICU, she, however, has a case of left ventricular failure, which needs an angiography procedure.

"It will be cured," cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale told Times of India.

The procedure has to be done soon, but "we first need to control her diabetes," the vetetan star’s family doctor added.

Banu made her movie debut in 1961 with the movie Junglee opposite the late actor Shammi Kapoor and starred with her husband in films such as Sagina, Gopi, Bairaag and Duniya.

She married Kumar in 1966 and was always beside her husband until his last days.