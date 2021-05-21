Bollywood: Veteran actor Neena Gupta set to launch autobiography

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta is launching her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh, on June 14, which she worked on during the Covid lockdown.

“I thought in these very difficult and gloomy times, when we are stuck at home, when we are sad, when we are anxious, maybe my book will help you tide some of the tough days,” Neena said in a video on her Twitter page.

Neena features as a 90-year-old grandmother in Sardar Ka Grandson, released on Netflix recently. Other stars in the film include Arjun Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Kanwaljit Singh. Interestingly, she will also feature in the second season of the semi-autobiographical show Masaba Masaba, where her daughter Masaba Gupta also appears.

While Neena is married to Vivek Mehra, Masaba is her daughter from her relationship with Viv Richards, the West Indian cricketer.

In a recent interview, Neena said the lockdown saw Vivek and her live together for the first time as husband and wife. “It was the first time I came to know him and he came to know me,” she said.

Sach Kahun Toh || My Autobiography



So excited to announce the release of my autobiography SACH KAHUN TOH next month. Pre-order your copy today by clicking on the link in my profile. #SachKahunToh #PreOrderNowhttps://t.co/tR4w2Joj4X pic.twitter.com/drvQrD0YGc — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) May 21, 2021

She first met Vivek more than 20 years ago on a flight from London to Mumbai. Though they were together all these years, they got married in 2008.

Referring to her role in Sardar Ka Grandson, Neena told a journalist: “It’s very rare at my age that you get a role like this. Plus, it was a very challenging role. I’m still very nervous whether I overdid it, if I lost the posture or got the wrong voice tone, all those concerns of an actor. They always find fault in their performance. After initial 3-4 days, I got comfortable with my prosthetics. Main thing is the script and the dialogues are very nice.”