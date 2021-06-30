Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who has been diagnosed with pneumonia, was hospitalised on Tuesday. The 70-year-old actor is recuperating and could be discharged in a day or two.

“He is under medical supervision and was brought for pneumonia,” his manager told the media. “There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately.” His wife Ratna Pathak Shah and children are with him in the hospital.

The actor’s recent films include The Tashkent Files, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi (both in 2019) and Mee Raqsam and Bandish Bandits (in 2020).

Naseer, as he is known fondly among friends, is a three-time National Award winning actor and has also been honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.