>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Bollywood: Urvashi Rautela gets tested for Covid-19

IANS/Mumbai
Filed on December 9, 2020

She posted a video of the experience on Instagram.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela got herself tested for Covid-19, and shared the experience with fans on social media.

Urvashi posted a video on Instagram where she is seen in a green sweat suit, getting a nasal swab taken by a healthcare provider, who is dressed in a PPE suit.

"Take it easy Urvashi #SafetyFirst #LaughterFirst. Even my healthcare provider is laughing looking at me #Covid19 #testingimportance," Urvashi wrote alongside the video.

Urvashi recently featured in music video, Teri load ve, sung by Singga, and composed by Tipu Sultan. She is now looking forward to the release of her Telugu film Black Rose.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Photos

UAE Covid vaccine: Leaders, ministers who got the jab

null votes | 9 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on her...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Sheikh Mohamed's emotional calls to families ...
khaleejtimes

News Bulletins (videos)

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6

82 votes | 6 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

UAE's Hidden Gems: El Professor Burger -...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE approves China's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Gitex turns 40; Rain hits...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Gitex 2020: Meet Adran, the blue humanoid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

In conversation with former Miss Universe...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 