Bollywood star Varun Dhawan confirms Covid-19 diagnosis
He had been shooting a film in Chandigarh when reports emerged of him testing positive.
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram on Monday to share that he contracted coronavirus while shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh.
While earlier reports said he and co-star Neetu Kapoor had tested positive, this is the first time he is confirming the news.
Varun posted on Instagram Monday, “So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted Covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not Covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. Thank u.”