>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan confirms Covid-19 diagnosis

CT Report/Mumbai
Filed on December 7, 2020

He had been shooting a film in Chandigarh when reports emerged of him testing positive.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram on Monday to share that he contracted coronavirus while shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh.

While earlier reports said he and co-star Neetu Kapoor had tested positive, this is the first time he is confirming the news.

Varun posted on Instagram Monday, “So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted Covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not Covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. Thank u.”




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Photos

UAE Covid vaccine: Leaders, ministers who got the jab

null votes | 9 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on her...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Sheikh Mohamed's emotional calls to families ...
khaleejtimes

News Bulletins (videos)

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6

82 votes | 6 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Dubai teacher bids farewell after 34 years...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE approves China's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Gitex turns 40; Rain hits...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Gitex 2020: Meet Adran, the blue humanoid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

UAE's Hidden Gems: El Professor Burger -...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 