Bollywood star Sunny Deol tests Covid positive

PTI/Shimla
Filed on December 2, 2020
AFP

The actor asks all those who came in contact with him in the last couple of days to isolate themselves.

Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol has tested positive for Covid-19, the Himachal Pradesh health secretary said on Tuesday.

Deol have been staying in Kullu district for some days, Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi said.

The health secretary told PTI that according to information received from the district chief medical officer, the MP and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai, but his Covid-19 test result came out positive on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old actor, who was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district, after udergoing a shoulder surgery tweeted this morning to say that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I got a corona test done and the report has come out as positive. I am under isolation and my health is fine. I request all those who came in contact with me in the last couple of days to isolate themselves and get themselves tested," he tweeted in Hindi.




 
 
 
