Bollywood: SRK's daughter Suhana gets 350k likes for birthday photo

Web report/Mumbai
Filed on June 3, 2021
Photo: Instagram

Suhana is in New York with her mother Gauri and brother Aryan

Suhana, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, turned 21 recently (she celebrated her birthday on May 22) and posted some of her recent pictures on her Instagram page on Wednesday. The response from many of her 1.8 million followers was phenomenal.

There were 350,000 likes for a picture of hers in a black dress taken at a party at TAO Downtown restaurant in New York City. Her best friends in Bollywood were among those who were swooning over the images.

Actor Ananya Panday said “you’re like the prettiest person ever.” Suhana responded saying it was “the nicest thing you’ve ever said to me.”

Sporting a knotted black top, she wore her hair down over her shoulders. The picture was taken by her friend Palmer Wells. Suhana is in New York with her mother Gauri and brother Aryan. She is at the Tisch School of the Arts of New York University, doing her film studies.

Suhana plans to pursue her acting career in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan recently said in an interview: “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet."




 
 
 
