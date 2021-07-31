Bollywood: Sooraj Pancholi's trial in Jiah Khan case moved to CBI court

Eight years after the death of Bollywood actress Jiah Khan, the Pancholi family now have reason to smile.

On Friday, the case was transferred to a special CBI court. The investigations were being carried by the Mumbai Police and the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). The trial in the case began in 2109.

The case against Jiah's then boyfriend, actor Sooraj Pancholi, who faces charges of alleged abetment to suicide, had been pending in the sessions court for years, but now there's hope of it coming to a speedy end.

The 25-year-old actress was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the bedroom of her Mumbai apartment in 2013.

It's been a painful time for Sooraj as he 'has suffered' for the last 'eight-nine years' in the death case, said veteran star Zarina Wahab, and wife of Aditya Pancholi, as she welcomed the decision to move the hearing to the CBI court.

She said that her son Sooraj 'has suffered through this period, adding that it was not 'fair to him'. He was named in a suicide note found by the authorities, according to a Hindustan Times report.

“We wanted this trial to be expedited. Eight-nine years is a very long time. My son has suffered through this period, and this was not fair to him. My husband and I and all our family members had faith in God and the judiciary. We all believe that if my son is guilty, he should be penalised, but if he is not, he must also get his clean chit from the Court. He should have the right to move on. I feel bad for my baccha for what he has endured. I also feel the pain of the mother who lost her daughter,” she was stated as saying in the report.

The death was initially ruled out as a suicide, but Jiah’s mother, Rabiya, claimed that she was murdered and had pointed fingers at Sooraj.

Rabiya too has welcomed the decision to move the trail to the Special CBI court. She has maintained that her daughter was allegedly ‘killed’ and she did not commit suicide.

“CBI will retrieve evidence from Maharashtra police after nine years. We expect applaudable answers to the truth because Jiah would never take her life, and she was killed beyond a reasonable doubt,” Rabia was stated as saying in a TOI report.

Days after Jiah’s death, the authorities had procured a six-page hand-written letter from the late actor’s home that was allegedly addressing her boyfriend at the time, Sooraj. The details in the letter revealed about an abortion, nervous breakdown due to an unhealthy relationship, among many other details.