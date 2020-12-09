>
Bollywood: Sonu Sood mortgages properties to raise money for needy

CT Report/Mumbai
Filed on December 9, 2020

The actor is known for his humanitarian work, especially during the Covid pandemic.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been lauded for his humanitarian work during the Covid pandemic, has reportedly mortgaged his Mumbai properties in order to raise Rs10 crore for the needy.

The properties include two shops and six flats, according to a report in an Indian media outlet which further stated that the agreement was signed on September 15 and was registered on November 24. The building is located along AB Nayar Road, near Iskcon Temple in Mumbai. A registration fee of Rs 5 lakh was paid to raise the loan.

“Such a philanthropic gesture is unheard of. While these premium properties will continue to be owned by the actor and his wife and would continue to receive a monthly rental, they may have to pay interest and principal against the Rs 10 crore loan,” the report quoted Ritesh Mehta, Senior Director & Head – West India, Residential Services, JLL India, as saying.




 
 
 
