Bollywood: Singer Shreya Ghoshal blessed with baby boy

IANS/Mumbai
Filed on May 22, 2021
Photo: Twitter

The singer tied the knot with entrepreneur Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in 2015.

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday afternoon. Shreya took to Twitter to share the good news with fans and followers.

"God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It's an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy," Shreya tweeted.

Shreya had announced the news of her pregnancy in the first week of March.

"Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives," Shreya had posted back then, along with a picture of her baby bump.

The singer tied the knot with entrepreneur Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a low-key affair in February 2015.




 
 
 
