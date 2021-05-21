>
Bollywood: Singer Arijit Singh's mother passes away at 52

ANI/Kolkata
Filed on May 21, 2021
Aditi Singh was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after testing Covid positive.

Ace Bollywood singer Arijit Singh's mother Aditi Singh passed away at AMRI Hospital, Dhakuria on Wednesday night. She was 52 when she breathed her last.

She was admitted to hospital after testing Covid positive and was put on ECMO (oxygenation machine). The 34-year-old singer's mother was admitted to hospital on May 17, however, she succumbed to a cerebral stroke.

The family left with the body around 5am on Thursday.

The Agar Tum Sath Ho singer became a household name after the romantic number crooned by him titled Tum Hi Ho, became a massive hit.

