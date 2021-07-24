Bollywood: Shilpa Shetty shares second post after Raj Kundra's arrest

Actor Shilpa Shetty shared her second post on social media after the arrest of her husband, Raj Kundra. However, the note has nothing to do with her husband's case. The actor simply shared her joy over appearing in a major role in a Bollywood movie after a gap of 14 years. She was last seen in the 2007 film Apne, starring Sunny Deol and Dharmendra.

Her latest film, the romantic comedy Hungama 2, is directed by Priyadarshan and stars Akshay Khanna, Meezaan Jaffrey (son of veteran actor Javed Jaffrey), Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, among other stars. The movie was released on OTT platforms on July 23.

“I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga, The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW,” Shilpa wrote in her post.

“Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever,” she said about her new movie.

She signed off by urging fans to watch the light-hearted, fun film: "So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you, with gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty also shared a note in support for the actor wishing her well for her comeback movie.

"2/2: Uve emerged stronger!… this too shall pass my darling . All the best to the entire team of #hungama2 only on @DisneyPlusHS @TheShilpaShetty," wrote Shamita in her post.

"4d release of ur film Hungama after 14 yrsRed heartI know Uve put in a lot of effort into this one.the entire team http://has.Love u n wit you ALWAYS Red heartUve gone through a lot of Ups n downs in life &1thing I knw 4 sure..Uve," she added.

1/2All d best my darling Munki @TheShilpaShetty 4d release of ur film Hungama after 14 yrsI know Uve put in a lot of effort into this one.the entire team https://t.co/e58eHO4Q1C u n wit you ALWAYS Uve gone through a lot of Ups n downs in life &1thing I knw 4 sure..Uve pic.twitter.com/6EK258rX5Z — Shamita Shetty (@ShamitaShetty) July 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra has moved court challenged his arrest as being ‘illegal’.

In a petition to the Bombay High Court, submitted through his lawyer, Kundra said that a mandatory notice was not issued before his arrest by the Mumbai Police. He has sought the quashing of the remand order and asked to be released immediately.