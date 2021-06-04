Bollywood: Sara Ali Khan, Nushrratt Bharuccha sparkle in Manish Malhotra creations
The designer shares photos of the stars showcasing his latest collection on social media
Actors Sara Ali Khan and Nushrratt Bharuccha wore exquisite, ‘new-age’ bridal creations by designer Manish Malhotra, who shared pictures and videos from his latest collection on his Instagram page.
Sara was in a geometrical enamelled Nooraniyat ensemble, a perfect mix of bling and sheer with each complementing the other. She looked gorgeous with a matching dupatta and strappy blouse.
“It’s an era where we endeavour to bloom in diversity,” Manish said in his Instagram posting.
“With our sequins and geometric finery. @saraalikhan95 demonstrating the power of our signature sparkle as she makes an accessory-free sartorial statement in our illustrious geometrical enameled #Nooraniyat ensemble.”
Nushrratt looked radiant in Manish’s signature sequins encrusted pink ensemble.
“The realm of #Tabn requires no barriers of luminous sparkle,” said Manish. “@nushrrattbharuccha reinforcing divinely dreams in our stunning paradisiacal pink collectibles. Would you dip your heart into our blazing edition?”