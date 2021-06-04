Bollywood: Sara Ali Khan, Nushrratt Bharuccha sparkle in Manish Malhotra creations

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Nushrratt Bharuccha wore exquisite, ‘new-age’ bridal creations by designer Manish Malhotra, who shared pictures and videos from his latest collection on his Instagram page.

Sara was in a geometrical enamelled Nooraniyat ensemble, a perfect mix of bling and sheer with each complementing the other. She looked gorgeous with a matching dupatta and strappy blouse.

“It’s an era where we endeavour to bloom in diversity,” Manish said in his Instagram posting.

“With our sequins and geometric finery. @saraalikhan95 demonstrating the power of our signature sparkle as she makes an accessory-free sartorial statement in our illustrious geometrical enameled #Nooraniyat ensemble.”

Nushrratt looked radiant in Manish’s signature sequins encrusted pink ensemble.

“The realm of #Tabn requires no barriers of luminous sparkle,” said Manish. “@nushrrattbharuccha reinforcing divinely dreams in our stunning paradisiacal pink collectibles. Would you dip your heart into our blazing edition?”