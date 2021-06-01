Bollywood: Sanjay Dutt shares throwback family pictures on Nargis' birth anniversary

“There’s nobody else like you. Happy Birthday Maa,” Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt wrote on his Instagram page on Tuesday, paying tributes to his mother, the late Nargis Dutt. His post got more than 310,000 likes in a short span of four hours. They included Trishala Dutt, his daughter from his first marriage to Richa Sharma, and Abhishek Bachchan.

The actor has recovered from cancer recently and is busy shooting films. Three of his movies are awaiting release. They include the epic historical drama Prithviraj, Yash Raj Film’s Shamshera and Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2.

Nargis was a star in the 1950s and 1960s and featured in more than 50 top yesteryear movies. She married Sunil Dutt, another Bollywood star in 1958. They had three children including Sanjay, Priya and Namrata. Nargis died due to cancer in 1981, just days before the release of ‘Rocky,’ Sanjay’s debut film in Bollywood.