>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Bollywood: Sanjay Dutt shares throwback family pictures on Nargis' birth anniversary

Web Report/Mumbai
Filed on June 1, 2021

The actor took to Instagram to pay tributes to his mother, the late Nargis Dutt.

“There’s nobody else like you. Happy Birthday Maa,” Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt wrote on his Instagram page on Tuesday, paying tributes to his mother, the late Nargis Dutt. His post got more than 310,000 likes in a short span of four hours. They included Trishala Dutt, his daughter from his first marriage to Richa Sharma, and Abhishek Bachchan.

The actor has recovered from cancer recently and is busy shooting films. Three of his movies are awaiting release. They include the epic historical drama Prithviraj, Yash Raj Film’s Shamshera and Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt gets UAE Golden Visa

Nargis was a star in the 1950s and 1960s and featured in more than 50 top yesteryear movies. She married Sunil Dutt, another Bollywood star in 1958. They had three children including Sanjay, Priya and Namrata. Nargis died due to cancer in 1981, just days before the release of ‘Rocky,’ Sanjay’s debut film in Bollywood.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

News

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt gets UAE Golden Visa

null votes | 26 May 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Star Tech: UAE’s new high-tech e-...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Video: 200 Chinese tourists get free...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE okays new Covid drug;...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Dubai provides vaccine...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

KT Storybook: Meet the wrestlers of UAE
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: India travel suspension...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Dubai Expo 2020: Local, regional artists'...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Video: Indian student 'honoured' to receive...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 