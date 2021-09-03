Bollywood: Saira Banu refuses angiography, wants to go home

Veteran Bollywood actor Saira Banu, who was hospitalised in Mumbai on September 1 after complaining about breathlessness and high sugar, has been diagnosed with depression and coronary syndrome. Saira, who lost her husband Dilip Kumar in July, has refused to let doctors perform angiography.

A doctor at Mumbai's Hinduja hospital told the media that cardiac tests done on Thursday revealed that she was suffering from acute coronary syndrome. The hospital is awaiting her consent to perform angiography, but she refuses and insists on being sent back home.

Those who are close to her have told doctors to allow her to return home as her condition is not serious. The angiography can be done at a later stage when she is willing to undergo the process.

Faisal Farooqui, her spokesperson, told the media that there is nothing to worry about Saria’s health condition. “She is now stable and under a lot of observation and abundance of precautions, considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“Though she is in the ICU, her health is stable. But she has undergone a lot of stress after the passing away of Dilip saab.”

Saira got married to Dilip Kumar in 1966 and the two were extremely close over the next 55 years. The veteran superstar, who was 98, died on July 7.