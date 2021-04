Bollywood: Quarantined Fatima Sana Shaikh gets home-cooked meal from Anil Kapoor

Veteran star Anil Kapoor sent across some home-cooked food for actress Fatima Actress Fatima, who is down with Covid and under quarantine. The actress is naturally thrilled.

Fatima thanked Anil on Instagram stories as she uploaded picture of the delectable spread. Tagging Kapoor, she wrote: "@anilskapoor You are the best!!! Thank you for sending this amazing ghar ka khaana"

Under the photo of all the food boxes from Kapoor, she wrote: "Yuummmmm".

The actress had wrapped shoot in Rajasthan for an untitled film where she co-stars with Anil Kapoor, and had shared some post-wrap photos. Kapoor was also seen celebrating her birthday on the sets of their film in Rajasthan earlier.

Fatima, who was last seen in Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari will next be seen in, Aruvi and Ajeeb Dastaans along with the untitled Anil Kapoor production film.