>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Bollywood: Quarantined Fatima Sana Shaikh gets home-cooked meal from Anil Kapoor

IANS/Mumbai
Filed on March 30, 2021
Photo: Instagram

The actress recently wrapped shoot in Rajasthan for an untitled film with Kapoor.

Veteran star Anil Kapoor sent across some home-cooked food for actress Fatima Actress Fatima, who is down with Covid and under quarantine. The actress is naturally thrilled.

Fatima thanked Anil on Instagram stories as she uploaded picture of the delectable spread. Tagging Kapoor, she wrote: "@anilskapoor You are the best!!! Thank you for sending this amazing ghar ka khaana"

Under the photo of all the food boxes from Kapoor, she wrote: "Yuummmmm".

The actress had wrapped shoot in Rajasthan for an untitled film where she co-stars with Anil Kapoor, and had shared some post-wrap photos. Kapoor was also seen celebrating her birthday on the sets of their film in Rajasthan earlier.

Fatima, who was last seen in Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari will next be seen in, Aruvi and Ajeeb Dastaans along with the untitled Anil Kapoor production film.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Emergencies

UAE: Five killed in vehicle collision in Abu Dhabi

null votes | 27 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Board exam delays: UAE varsities to grant admission on predicted grades

null votes | 26 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

UAE: When will Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha begin?

null votes | 25 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid: Scores of Indians land in Dubai before flights suspension

null votes | 24 April 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

KT Explains: Israel's Covid-19 success story
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 26
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Oscars 2021 winners: See the full list here
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: 1st cancer hospital in...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE reaches out to India in ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Chloé Zhao: First Woman of colour to...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 