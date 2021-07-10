Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of visit to her restaurant in New York

For three years Priyanka Chopra was involved in planning Sona, an Indian restaurant in New York City, along with restaurateur Maneesh Goyal. It opened on March 26, around the time of the second Covid-19 wave.

And on Friday, a dazzling Priyanka, dressed in a white strappy dress, swooned around the restaurant, which she had earlier described as “the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with.”

And in an Instagram posting, featuring five photographs of her moving around the restaurant, Priyanka wrote: “Timeless India all within the heart of New York City. So much love for @sonanewyork.”

The restaurant also has a private dining room, ‘Mimi,’ which also happens to be Priyanka’s nickname. The actor shuttles between the US (where she lives with her husband singer Nick Jonas in California) and the UK, where she has been operating from of late.

She is currently filming Citadel in London; last year, she moved to the city for the shooting of Text for You, another Hollywood movie that she is cast in.

