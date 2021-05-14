>
Bollywood: Paresh Rawal shuts out death rumour with hilarious reply

ANI/New Delhi
Filed on May 14, 2021
File photo

He responds to hoax on Twitter that claimed he has passed away on Friday morning.

‘Sorry for the misunderstanding’: Legendary actor Paresh Rawal shut down a hoax claiming that he is dead.

On-screen or off-screen veteran actor Paresh Rawal never leaves a chance to leave his fans in splits with his extraordinary sense of humour.

Recently the actor came over a hoax on Twitter that claimed the Hera Pheri’s ‘Baburao Apte’ has passed away on Friday morning.

Rubbishing out the rumour the actor took to his micro-blogging handle and wrote a witty reply to the same. With folded hands emoticon, he wrote, “...Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7 am...!”

On a related note, earlier in the month of March, Rawal confirmed on his Twitter handle that he had been diagnosed with the deadly infection, days after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” the actor wrote at that time.

Before Paresh Rawal, many celebrities like Lucky Ali, Mukesh Khanna, Kirron Kher, and others have also fallen prey to viral death hoaxes on social media recently.




 
 
 
