Bollywood: Pankaj Tripathi joins cast of 'Bachchan Pandey'

ANI/Mumbai
Filed on December 14, 2020

The action-comedy stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi.

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming action-comedy Bachchan Pandey has now roped in actor Pankaj Tripathi to its star-studded cast. The action-comedy has the likes of Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and Kriti Sanon on-board already.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Monday and confirmed the news. “BACHCHAN PANDEY... #PankajTripathi joins the cast of #BachchanPandey... Stars #AkshayKumar, #ArshadWarsi, #JacquelineFernandez and #KritiSanon. Shoot begins Jan 2021 in #Jaisalmer... Directed by #FarhadSamji... Produced by #SajidNadiadwala.”

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will be reportedly shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

Akshay’s eponymous character in the film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while, Kriti Sanon will essay the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director. Arshad Warsi has been roped in to play the role of Bachchan Pandey’s friend.

The action-comedy also marks Nadiadwala’s 10th collaboration with Akshay.




 
 
 
