Bollywood music composer Palaash Muchhal turns film director

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on April 2, 2021
Director Palaash Muchhal with Raj Kundra. Supplied photo

Muchhal's debut web series is being launched on Raj Kundra’s new OTT platform, Bollyfame.

Directors and actors turning producers is not a new cult. But from being a complete outsider in Bollywood to turning music composer to becoming a director, Palaash Muchhal has come a long way in in the Hindi film industry.

Muchhal, who is the brother of Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal, is now set to release his debut web series as a director called Rickshaw on April 9. Starring Brijendra Kala, the series is being be released on Raj Kundra’s new OTT platform called Bollyfame. The trailer is releasing on April 2.

“I share a great relationship with Raj Kundra and his family. My first song Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui was produced by him when I was 18-years-old, now I my first web-series is being released on his new OTT platform,” says Muchhal.

The story of Rickshaw is based around daily life in Mumbai. The tale is narrated through a rickshaw driver (Brijendra Kala).

“The process of making the series inside a rickshaw, using only four cameras, capturing every detail was an incredible experience. It was also satisfying to compose songs for the series,” he says.

"Some stories don't just need to be told but felt. A sensitive, touching story shown in an unique yet extraordinary way by Palash,” commented actor and producer Arbaaz Khan after watching the series.




 
 
 
