Bollywood: Mumbai Police record Sidharth Shukla's death as accidental

Web Report/Mumbai
Filed on September 4, 2021

No external or internal injuries were found on late actor's body

The Mumbai Police have registered the death of actor Sidharth Shukla, 40, as accidental, though doctors and forensic experts say the cause remains inconclusive.

Also read: Sidharth Shukla: A life in pictures

Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla passes away

The police say Sidharth died following a heart attack and no external or internal injuries were found on his body. The actor had complained of chest pain at his Oshiwara home in north-west Mumbai on Thursday morning before collapsing. He was taken to the hospital and was declared dead.

The police have also interacted with his family members but no statements have been recorded so far. Sidharth was cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium on Friday.

Shehnaaz Gill, the late actor’s close friend, has been devastated by his death. She was heard repeating “Sidharth mera bachcha” (Sidharth my baby), when the final rites were being done. Her brother, Shehbaz, who also became close to Sidharth, penned a heartfelt note.

"Mera sher U R always with us and U will B always… will try to become like U. It is a dream now and this dream will come true soon… I will not say RIP because U R not.. Love U,” wrote Shehbaz.

Many of Sidharth’s close friends from the industry turned up at the crematorium on Friday, including actors Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Vikas Gupta, among celerities.




 
 
 
