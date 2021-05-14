Bollywood: Madhuri Dixit remembers Saroj Khan, recalls how she scolded her

‘Ek Do Teen,’ ‘Dhak Dhak,’ ‘Dola re Dola,’ ‘Chane ke khet mein,’ and ‘Tamma Tamma,’ are songs that most Bollywood fans are unlikely to forget. And these wonderful numbers had two personalities working together – the late choreographer Saroj Khan, and of course, Madhuri Dixit, the fabulous actor and dancer.

In the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3, the dance reality show, Madhuri talks of what she learnt from Saroj during her initial foray into Bollywood. “At a time when there were only male choreographers, Saroj Khan made the place of a ‘masterji’ for herself,” narrated Madhuri. Saroj was a woman of empowerment for her, as she began her career in a male-dominated sector.

‘Tabah ho Gaye,’ was the last song that Saroj choreographed on Madhuri. And the actress was in tears when two contestants dedicated a performance to her on the song. Recalling an incident relating to the song in the film ‘Kalank,’ Madhuri remembered that Saroj was not able to demonstrate a step. But she immediately knew what she wanted and followed her verbal instructions.

And the choreographer walked up to Madhuri and told her ‘Perrfect.’ And that was when she realised that her acting was good.

When the show’s host Bharti Singh asked the actress if Saroj had ever scolded her, Madhuri replied: “Once she scolded me for crying after my director had scolded me. She said, ‘Why are you crying? Don’t ever cry in life.’ I miss her a lot.”