>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Bollywood: Kareena Kapoor Khan reunites with 'girl gang' after 2 months

Web report/Mumbai
Filed on June 19, 2021
Photo: Instagram

The actor meets Malaika and Amrita Arora at their Mumbai home

After a gap of two months, Kareena Kapoor Khan met her best friends forever (BFFs) Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora at her Mumbai home. Arjun Kapoor also joined them, but Karishma Kapoor, the fourth member of the ‘girl gang,’ was missing.

Kareena posted a picture of hers with Malaika, which was clicked by Amrita, on her Instagram page. “Gucci bffs forever ,” she wrote, as both were wearing tops of the famed brand.

Malaika, who is a special judge on Super Dancer, the dancing reality show, said the Kapoors and the Aroras are similar pairs of sisters. “We are very similar. We have similar likes and dislikes,” she said.

“But the name of our group changes every week. It all depends on what one says in the group. But the one common thing about the four of us is we all are foodies. So, everything revolves around food.”

All four of them were regulars at lunch dates before the lockdown began. Kareena and Malaika had also gone on a trip to Dharamshala last November.

Kareena will be seen with Aamir Khan in a Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. She was last seen with Irrfan Khan in the 2020 comedy Angrezi Medium.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Football

UAE reach final World Cup qualifying round with 3-2 win

null votes | 16 June 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: UAE travel suspension...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Have you got your ‘Green pass’...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Israel's new PM Bennett...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

How a UAE tech company is making fuel...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Foreign pilgrims to miss...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Al Baik in UAE: How good is it? We try and...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

KT Food trail: The journey of a cuppa from...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 