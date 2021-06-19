Bollywood: Kareena Kapoor Khan reunites with 'girl gang' after 2 months

After a gap of two months, Kareena Kapoor Khan met her best friends forever (BFFs) Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora at her Mumbai home. Arjun Kapoor also joined them, but Karishma Kapoor, the fourth member of the ‘girl gang,’ was missing.

Kareena posted a picture of hers with Malaika, which was clicked by Amrita, on her Instagram page. “Gucci bffs forever ,” she wrote, as both were wearing tops of the famed brand.

Malaika, who is a special judge on Super Dancer, the dancing reality show, said the Kapoors and the Aroras are similar pairs of sisters. “We are very similar. We have similar likes and dislikes,” she said.

“But the name of our group changes every week. It all depends on what one says in the group. But the one common thing about the four of us is we all are foodies. So, everything revolves around food.”

All four of them were regulars at lunch dates before the lockdown began. Kareena and Malaika had also gone on a trip to Dharamshala last November.

Kareena will be seen with Aamir Khan in a Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. She was last seen with Irrfan Khan in the 2020 comedy Angrezi Medium.