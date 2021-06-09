>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Bollywood: Kangana Ranaut 'unable to pay' taxes in full due to lack of work

Web report/Mumbai
Filed on June 9, 2021
AFP

Actor says government is charging her interest on pending tax

India’s ‘highest tax paying actress,’ Kangana Ranaut claims that “because of no work,” she has not been able to pay half of last year’s tax.

"Even though I come under highest tax slab pay almost 45 per cent of my income as tax, even though I am the highest tax paying actress but because of no work haven’t paid half of my last year’s tax yet, first time in my life I am late in paying tax but the government is charging me interest on that pending tax money,” she said.

"Still I welcome this move, time could be tough for us individually but together we are tougher than the time."

The actor, who has been in the midst of several controversies of late, is waiting for the release of her film Thalaivi, which has been postponed because of second Covid crisis in India.

Thalaivi, a biopic on Tamil actor-turned-politician J. Jayalalithaa, was originally scheduled to be released on April 23 in theatres. Other films that she is involved with include Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The legend Of Didda, Dhaakad and a film on Indira Gandhi.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

News

Exclusive: 'Kerala to raise living standards to global level'

null votes | 4 June 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

KT Food Trail: A restaurant of the 80s
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

KT One-on-One with John Bull Director, Terra ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

KT Explains: New rules for attending events...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Pack your bags this summer, European...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Watch: A tour of Dubai’s Holocaust...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Indian boy finds himself on UAE textbook...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE visa linked to PCR...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Watch: With one leg, UAE-based amputee...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Emirates resumes UK...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 