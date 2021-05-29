>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Bollywood: Filmmaker Ryan Stephen passes away at 50

PTI/Dubai
Filed on May 29, 2021
Photo: Instagram

The filmmaker had produced the Kiara Advani-starrer, Indoo Ki Jawani

Ryan Stephen, the producer of Kiara Advani-starrer movie Indoo Ki Jawani, died after reportedly contracting Covid-19 on Saturday. He was 50.

Stephen, a former journalist, who formed the banner Electric Apples Entertainment with screenwriter-lyricist Niranjan Iyenger, passed away in Goa, a source close to the producer said.

"He died due to Covis-19 in Goa today morning.He was so talented. It is most unfortunate that we have lost him," the source told PTI.

Besides Indoo Ki Jawani, Stephen had also produced short film Devi, featuring Kajol, Neha Dhupia and Shruti Haasan.

He is survived by his mother and sisters.

A number of Bollywood celebrities, including Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Farhan Akhtar, tookÂ to social media to mourn Stephen''s demise.

Kiara Advani put up a picture of the film producer on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Our dearest Ryan gone too soon."

Dhawan also shared a photo of Stephen and wrote, "Rip Ryan".

Akhtar posted on Twitter, "Saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of #RyanStephen. Gone too soon... Condolences to his family. RIP."

Actor Dia Mirza remembered Stephen as a "kindest" and "most beautiful soul". "Can''t believe you are gone... Until we meet again," she added.

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri also paid tributes to Stephen on his Instagram handle.

Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani''s Emmay Entertainment, which also produced Indoo Ki Jawani, paid homage to Stephen, remembering him as a kind and compassionate person.

"Today with a heavy heart we bid farewell to a dear one, #RyanStephen. You lived life with kindness & compassion, and will always be remembered. Keeping the loved ones in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace," a tweet by Emmay Entertainment read.

Actor-model Rahul Dev posted, "A friend over two decades, some delectable evenings over home baked cake & coffee...lost touch...a creative, kind hearted man. Can''t believe Ryan''s no more ... Shall miss you champ. May the light be with you. Gone too soon #RyanStephen".




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

News

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt gets UAE Golden Visa

null votes | 26 May 2021

khaleejtimes

Aviation

UAE: App offers free tickets if flight is cancelled

null votes | 25 May 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19 in India: Tata Steel to pay monthly salaries to victims' families till retirement age of 60

null votes | 24 May 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

News in a Minute: Top headlines of May 26
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE set to beat Israel as...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Covid-19: Expat family spends Dh277,000 to...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Star Tech: Dubai Startup converts plastics...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

Mucormycosis: The black fungus hitting Covid-...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

KT Storybook: Meet the wrestlers of UAE

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 