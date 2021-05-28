Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap undergoes angioplasty after suffering mild chest pain

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who had suffered a mild chest pain, underwent angioplasty last week, according to reports on Friday.

His spokesperson confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. “Yes, he underwent an angioplasty. He is now recuperating. Thank you for your concern,” said the spokesperson. According to other reports, a few blockages were removed from his heart at a hospital in Andheri.

The filmmaker has been busy wrapping up Dobaaraa, which stars Taapsee Pannu. It is their third film collaboration; they had worked together in Manmarziyaan in 2018. The film shoot had been interrupted earlier this year following income-tax raids on the two. But they resumed shooting a few days after the raid in early March. The tax authorities carried out raids in 30 localities in Mumbai and Pune.

Anurag was also the executive producer and writer for AK vs AK. The title features the initials of Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor. Anurag plays the role of a filmmaker who kidnaps the daughter of a popular movie star, played by Anil Kapoor.