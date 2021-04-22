Bollywood composer Shravan passes away due to Covid complications

Bollywood composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan musical duo died on Thursday evening of Covid-19 related complications.

According to a report in the Times of India, the composer tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to Mumbai's Raheja hospital four days back. He was in a critical condition over the last couple of days.

“He passed away around 9.30 pm. We tried our best but he failed to pull out of it. The cause of death was Covid-induced cardiomyopathy with pulmonary oedema and multiple-organ failure,” Dr Kirti Bhushan of Raheja Hospital was quoted as saying in the report.

Earlier, his music partner Nadeem made an appeal to fans over social media, asking them to pray for his recovery.

The composing duo are known for producing chartbusters for films like Aashique, Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahin, Saajan, Sadak and Pardes, among other hit songs.