Bollywood: Celebrities wish Remo D'Souza a speedy recovery

Director-choreographer Remo D’Souza, who suffered a heart attack and was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai and underwent an angiography, is doing better now, according to an Indian media outlet's report.

His wife Lizelle shared: “He is fine now, much better.” She added that his discharge date would be decided on Sunday.

His colleagues and other celebrities sent out their best wishes for his recovery. Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi wrote on Instagram, “Thank god you are recovering! You gave us a scare! Our prayers are with you and ur family sir! So glad to hear u are safe! Lets stay positive please pray for the entire family @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza.”

Choreographer Geeta Kapur wrote, “Lots of love … abundance of prayers for ur safe and speedy recovery my dearest darling @remodsouza … chotte jaldi theek hoke phirse pareshaan karne ka mauka dena … love u … stay blessed and get well soon on behalf of not only me but all those also who love u but can’t reach u directly. Stay strong @lizelleremodsouza.”

“And very soon we will be rolling on the floor just like the old times! They say a prayer in good faith, can move mountains! Say a special little prayer for my friend, @remodsouza tonite cause Love, Faith & Will is all we need ! Bounce back brother kyunki bahut machane hai abhi ! #powerofbelief #jhadukijhappi #dost,” shared choreographer Terence Lewis.