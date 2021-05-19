Bollywood: Case filed against Indian TV actor Munmun Dutta

The Haryana police booked actor Munmun Dutta for allegedly using a casteist slur against the scheduled castes in a video that went viral on social media.

Demonstrators protested against her and the police filed a case against her under various provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights filed the complaint and also gave the video of her remarks.

There was outrage on social media as well. Dutta then tweeted her apology. “This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word,” she said. “Once I was made aware of its meaning, I immediately took the part down. I have the utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation,” she added.

Dutta starred in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a popular TV serial.