Bollywood: Case filed against actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani for violating Covid norms

ANI/Mumbai
Filed on June 3, 2021
Actors were found roaming outside their homes after 2 pm

A case has been filed against actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani and others on Wednesday for allegedly violating the pandemic norms, the Mumbai police said.

According to the police, the actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade and could not give a valid reason to the police for being out of their homes after 2 pm.

"The case was registered under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest was made because it is a bailable section," the police added.

According to an order issued by the Maharashtra government, all essential shops are allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm. The state is under lockdown till June 15.




 
 
 
