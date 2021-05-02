Bollywood: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to begin 'movement' for Covid

Anushka Sharma, who turned 33 on Sunday, made the announcement in a video on her Instagram.

Anushka Sharma has announced that she and her husband cricketer Virat Kohli would begin a “movement” to fight the surge of Covid in India.

Sharma made the announcement in an Instagram video, where she thanked her fans for wishes on her 33rd birthday on Sunday but said she “didn’t feel right” celebrating her birthday when the country was in such a dire situation.

She then went on to announce that she and her husband would soon launch a movement to aid the Covid crisis.

"Virat and I are coming together to do our bit, we will share details soon so that you can also become a part of this movement. Stay safe and take care," she said.

Virat Kohli’s IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore had also announced on Sunday that they would provide financial help to contribute for the infrastructure related to oxygen support in India.