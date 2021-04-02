Bollywood: Amitabh Bachchan gets 'back to work' after Covid jab

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan confirmed on Friday that he had received his Covid vaccination.

He also confirmed that the rest of his family had also all been vaccinated, except for his son actor Abhishek Bachchan, who would get the jab once he returned from a shoot.

"It is back to work for Bachchan. “Got it done ! My CoviD vaccination this afternoon .. ..All well .. ” tweeted the superstar on Twitter.

He added on his Tumblr blog that the family had all tested negative for Covid as well, calling the vaccination ‘historic’ and adding that he would soon post ‘a rather detailed exclusive blog’ about the process.

Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for Covid in July 2021, along with his son Abhishek, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and his granddaughter Aradhya.