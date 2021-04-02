>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Bollywood: Amitabh Bachchan gets 'back to work' after Covid jab

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 2, 2021
AFP

The Bollywood legend had tested positive for coronavirus last year.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan confirmed on Friday that he had received his Covid vaccination.

He also confirmed that the rest of his family had also all been vaccinated, except for his son actor Abhishek Bachchan, who would get the jab once he returned from a shoot.

"It is back to work for Bachchan. “Got it done ! My CoviD vaccination this afternoon .. ..All well .. ” tweeted the superstar on Twitter.

He added on his Tumblr blog that the family had all tested negative for Covid as well, calling the vaccination ‘historic’ and adding that he would soon post ‘a rather detailed exclusive blog’ about the process.

Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for Covid in July 2021, along with his son Abhishek, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and his granddaughter Aradhya.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Emergencies

UAE: Five killed in vehicle collision in Abu Dhabi

null votes | 27 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Board exam delays: UAE varsities to grant admission on predicted grades

null votes | 26 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

UAE: When will Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha begin?

null votes | 25 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid: Scores of Indians land in Dubai before flights suspension

null votes | 24 April 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

KT Explains: Israel's Covid-19 success story
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Oscars 2021 winners: See the full list here
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE reaches out to India in ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 26
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Chloé Zhao: First Woman of colour to...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

IPL with Cricketwallah: Who will win today's ...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 