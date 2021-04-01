Bollywood: Alia Bhatt tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt tested Covid positive on Thursday. Her beau Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive for coronavirus a couple of weeks back. However, there is no official confirmation about the actor yet.

According to Pinkvilla, Bhatt was working on the sets of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi when her reports arrived and she was told about the positive result. The actor was reportedly filming for a song sequence for the movie in Mumbai at the time.

Bhansali had also tested positive for Covid-19 on March 15. The actress will next be seen in in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.