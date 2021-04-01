>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Bollywood: Alia Bhatt tests positive for coronavirus

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 1, 2021
Photo: Instagram

Actor was working on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi when she was told of the report.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt tested Covid positive on Thursday. Her beau Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive for coronavirus a couple of weeks back. However, there is no official confirmation about the actor yet.

According to Pinkvilla, Bhatt was working on the sets of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi when her reports arrived and she was told about the positive result. The actor was reportedly filming for a song sequence for the movie in Mumbai at the time.

Bhansali had also tested positive for Covid-19 on March 15. The actress will next be seen in in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Emergencies

UAE: Five killed in vehicle collision in Abu Dhabi

null votes | 27 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

Board exam delays: UAE varsities to grant admission on predicted grades

null votes | 26 April 2021

khaleejtimes

News

UAE: When will Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha begin?

null votes | 25 April 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid: Scores of Indians land in Dubai before flights suspension

null votes | 24 April 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

KT Explains: Israel's Covid-19 success story
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Oscars 2021 winners: See the full list here
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 26
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE reaches out to India in ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Chloé Zhao: First Woman of colour to...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

IPL with Cricketwallah: Who will win today's ...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 