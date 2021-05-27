>
Bollywood: Alia Bhatt pitches for Covid vaccine

Web report/Mumbai
Filed on May 27, 2021
AFP

Actor highlights new series that aims to bust myths about vaccines

Science is the greatest ally in the fight against Covid-19, says Alia Bhatt, the leading Bollywood actress, in a tweet highlighting a new series that aims to bust myths about vaccines and will encourage people to get vaccinated.

“Shared knowledge is our greatest ally in this fight against Covid-19,” tweeted Alia. “Together, @audiomaticIN and @EternalSunProd are bringing to you a 5 part series that can help us understand the Covid-19 vaccines a little better.”

According to the actor, science gave us vaccines, which give us hope. “Thanks to vaccines, we now have a way of ending this pandemic and rebuilding our lives,” she says in the video. “But even though the vaccine is here and waiting, some of us are still hesitant. A great deal of this hesitancy is linked to misinformation, myths and rumours that are exchanged on social media and other messaging platforms.”

Getting the Covid-19 vaccine is a personal choice for her, which is why she partnered with Audiomatic so that together they could learn about the vaccine from reliable sources and make the most informed decision about getting vaccinated. “Throughout this five-episode series, we will be speaking with renowned doctors and global health activists who will be sharing data and facts around the vaccine,” she said. “The first episode will be released tomorrow (Thursday) and will be available in a podcast and video format. I hope this series will help address some of your concerns around the vaccine and I hope you will be able to share this with your family and friends as well. Remember we can fight this together. Stay safe, stay healthy, wear a mask and I’ll see you tomorrow.”




 
 
 
