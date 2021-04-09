Bollywood: Aditya Roy Kapur sets up home gym to bulk up for his new movie

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is among a list of stars who didn't let the coronavirus pandemic hamper his intense workout regime. In fact, he has now set up a gym at home to prepare for his role in the action film, OM.

The film features the actor in a fierce avatar. He will be seen performing some high-octane action sequences in the film and Aditya is leaving no stones unturned to achieve a ripped and toned physique that is required for his character.

According to a source, Aditya has also set up a gym in his farmhouse so that he does not miss his workout sessions.

"Aditya is working really hard to get the desired look for his character in OM. Being a thorough professional , he realised that there was no way he could achieve the look required for the movie unless he didn’t take matters into his own hands So he has now set up a special gym at his house as well as his farmhouse," the source revealed.

Counted as one of the sexiest stars in Bollywood, Aditya has an enviable bod. For the unversed, the actor also has had to undergo martial arts and weapons training for the climax scene in the film.

OM is directed by Kapil Verma and co-produced by Ahmed Khan, Shaira Khan and Zee Studios.