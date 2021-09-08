Bollywood: Aditya Narayan quits hosting reality shows, to focus on winning Grammy

Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol’s host-singer has decided to quit hosting music reality shows and work to achieve his dream of winning a Grammy.

Aditya has hosted 400 episodes of several programmes including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Indian Idol and Khatra Khatra Khatra, besides featuring in others including Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rising Star, Entertainment Ki Raat, Kitchen Champion and Zee Comedy Show.

“Now, I’m done with hosting shows,” he said in an interview to a journalist.

“It’s time to move on to something much bigger in my life. I wish to produce content now – music albums as well as content for OTT and TV.”

He said this was the right time. “It’s also time to work on my childhood dream of winning a Grammy for India. All eyes are on India. It’s our time to shine globally. We just need to put our heads down and put in the hard work.”

Talking about his father Udit Narayan, Aditya said in another media interview that he has started understanding him better now. “It feels that I am almost identical to him,” he said.

He always loved his father, but there was a time when he felt Udit was criticising him a lot. However, things have changed and mutual father-son respect has grown. “Today, when we hang out together there are no career talks, there is no singing. I think we talk about everything other than our work.”

Last month, Aditya was on holiday in the Maldives with his wife Shweta Agarwal. “There’s no better way to travel than with your loved ones to a beautiful place & create life-long memories,” he wrote on Instagram.