>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam gets married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar

Web Report/Mumbai
Filed on June 4, 2021

(Instagram)

The couple tied the know in an intimate private ceremony on Friday.

Actress Yami Gautam announced that she had married filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Friday.

In an Instagram post, the Bollywood star revealed that the couple had been married in a private ceremony.

“With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today,” she captioned, sharing a verse from famed Farsi poet Rumi.

“Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.”

Though she has acted in South Indian films, Gautam is best known for appearing in Bollywood films such as 'Vicky Donor', 'Kaabil' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', which Dhar directed.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

News

Exclusive: 'Kerala to raise living standards to global level'

null votes | 4 June 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Dr Tariq Bin Hendi addresses the Global...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: India travel suspension...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE okays new Covid drug;...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

KT One-on-One with John Bull Director, Terra ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Video: Indian student 'honoured' to receive...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT One-on-One with Indian actress Samantha...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT takes the first Metro ride to Expo 2020...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Ramy Jallad, CEO Ras Al Khaimah Economic...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Pavan Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to the UAE,...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 