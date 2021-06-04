Bollywood actress Yami Gautam gets married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar

Actress Yami Gautam announced that she had married filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Friday.

In an Instagram post, the Bollywood star revealed that the couple had been married in a private ceremony.

“With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today,” she captioned, sharing a verse from famed Farsi poet Rumi.

“Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.”

Though she has acted in South Indian films, Gautam is best known for appearing in Bollywood films such as 'Vicky Donor', 'Kaabil' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', which Dhar directed.