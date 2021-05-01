>
Bollywood actress tests positive for Covid

Web report/Dubai
Filed on May 1, 2021
Photo: Twitter

Star made announcement on Instagram, stating she is in quarantine.

Indian TV actress Rubina Dilaik announced on Saturday that she had tested positive for Covid.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner announced on Instagram that she would be self-isolating for 17 days at home.

"Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, please get yourself tested," she added in the post.

The actress also said that she would be eligible to donate plasma in a month, calling it a “silver lining” to the diagnosis.

Dilaik is best-known for her performance in TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki.




 
 
 
