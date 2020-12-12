Bollywood: Actress Arya Bannerjee found dead in Kolkata apartment

Actress Arya Bannerjee, who starred in The Dirty Picture alongside Vidya Balan and LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka, was found dead at her Kolkata apartment on Friday, according to a police report.

Arya, the daughter of sitar maestro Nikhil Bandyopadhyay, was also a model.

Her domestic help reportedly got suspicious when the door bell and phone calls went unanswered; she alerted Arya’s neighbors who then informed the police of the development.

An investigation into her death is ongoing. Actress Bidita Bag posted a tribute on social media, calling Arya 'a very talented girl'.