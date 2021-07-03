Bollywood: Actor Ranveer Singh set to make his TV debut

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will finally be making his television debut in The Big Picture, a visual-based quiz show on Colors TV, which will also stream on Voot and Jio.

“In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant,” said Ranveer.

“Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything – it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors’ The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me.”

The quiz show will test knowledge and visual memory of the contestants, who will have to answer 12 visual-based questions, with the help of three lifelines to win the prize.

“Breaking new boundaries of entertainment, we are extremely excited to announce one of the biggest and differentiated quiz shows – The Big Picture,” said Nina Elavia Jaipuria of Viacom 18.

“We look forward to presenting this extremely unique proposition to our viewers which will be helmed by superstar Ranveer Singh. He is a maverick youth icon, who has carved a niche through sheer hard work and excellence in his craft. His youth appeal makes him an instant fit for the show, and we are certain that his exuberance and charm will captivate the people of India.”

The Big Picture is expected to be launched on Colors next month.