Bollywood: Actor Rahul Roy recovering after brain stroke

ANI/Mumbai
Filed on December 9, 2020
Photo/IANS

He had posted a health update on Instagram recently.

Two weeks after actor Rahul Roy was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai due to a brain stroke, he is recovering and has reportedly been shifted to Wockhardt hospital in Mira road. However according to some media reports, the actor was taken home by his sister on Monday.

Two days back the Aashiqui actor took to Instagram and shared a video and pictures with his family from Nanavati Hospital. The actor revealed, “I am recovering and thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all - Rahul Roy #rahulroy.”

He further wrote, “Family love. Recovering. A picture from the hospital @nanavatihospital. Will be back soon. Love you all Rahul Roy #rahulroy."

On November 29, the 52-year-old actor was admitted to hospital after he was brought back home from Kargil where he had been shooting, according to a media report. His health reportedly deteriorated due to the extreme weather conditions in Kargil.




 
 
 
