Bollywood: Actor Pooja Bedi quit films for the sake of her ex-husband Farhan’s family

Web report/Mumbai
Filed on June 5, 2021
AFP

Pooja and Farhan divorced in 2003, but they continue to share a great bond

Actor Pooja Bedi, who is also a TV talk show host and newspaper columnist, said she quit films as her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewala was from a conservative family.

“My ex-husband told me, if I was going to get married, I couldn’t continue in films because his family is very conservative,” she told actor Samir Soni, in a chat with IGTV, a standalone video application by Instagram for smartphones.

“My mother always taught me, ‘Whatever you do, you give it 100 per cent or you don’t do it.’ So I was like, ‘Okay, if I am going to be a housewife and a wife, let me be the best possible one.’ So, to me, it was like, ‘Okay, I’ll give up this journey of my life and start a new one.”

The daughter of Protima and Kabir Bedi, she made her film debut in the 1992 Bollywood film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. Pooja and Farhan divorced in 2003, but continue share a great bond. “I am great friends with my ex-husband,” she said.

“He got married to a childhood friend of mine. They have a child together. I went for their wedding with the kids. We are great friends. He comes to Goa, we go to each other’s homes, we hang out. It’s really nice.”

Pooja and Farhan have two kids, Omar and Alaya. Daughter Alaya made her debut in Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020.




 
 
 
