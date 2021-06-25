>
Bollywood: Actor Payal Rohatgi arrested for abuse, threat

IANS/Gandhinagar
Filed on June 25, 2021
Photo: Instagram

Actor was produced in court and later released on bail.

Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi was arrested by Police in Ahmedabad on Friday for threatening and hurling abuse at the chairman of her society on social media. Rohatgi was later released on bail.

The Satellite police station in Ahmedabad had arrested the actress following a complaint lodged by the chairman of the society where she lives. The police have invoked IPC Sections 294(b), 504, 506(1), 506(2), and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act against the actress.

"The complaint against Payal Rohatgi was lodged by the complainant at very late hour yesterday (Thursday). Today (Friday), the police produced her in the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court at around 12:45 pm, and later she was released on bail out," A.S. Roy, the investigating officer from Satellite police station, told IANS.

Parag Shah, an ophthalmologist and the chairman of the society in the Satellite area in Ahmedabad, had filed a complaint against Rohatgi on Thursday. According to the complaint, the actress had allegedly threatened Shah and hurled abuses at him on social media besides using disparaging language in the society's WhatsApp group.

According to the complaint, Rohatgi has been threatening to 'break the legs' of anyone who favours children playing in the common plot of the society, besides hurling abuses at those disagreeing with her.

Shah had also alleged that despite not being a member of the housing society, she had attended its annual general meeting, creating ruckus.

In 2019, Rohatgi was arrested by the Rajasthan police for her alleged comments against late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Rohatgi made her acting debut in 2002 with the film Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai?'She was later seen on reality TV shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 2 and Bigg Boss 2.




 
 
 
Cricket

T20 World Cup to kick off on October 17 in the UAE

1 votes | 25 June 2021

