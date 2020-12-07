>
Bollywood actor Maniesh Paul diagnosed with Covid-19

PTI/Mumbai
Filed on December 7, 2020

Maniesh was shooting for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan in Chandigarh.

Maniesh Paul has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, a source close to the TV host-film actor said on Monday. The development comes days after Paul’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-stars Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan tested positive for Covid-19 along with the film’s director, Raj Mehta. Varun confirmed his diagnosis Monday in an Instagram post.

Paul, who returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh few days ago from the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, got himself tested for coronavirus last week as he wasn’t feeling well.

“He has been unwell after returning from Chandigarh and underwent a test. The results came on Saturday and he tested positive,” an insider revealed.

The 39-year-old actor is currently under home quarantine, the source added.

Also starring Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, Jug Jug Jeeyo is produced by filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.




 
 
 
